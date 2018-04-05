Iowa Senator Joni Ernst makes a stop in Lee County - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Iowa Senator Joni Ernst makes a stop in Lee County

By Kaylee Pfeiferling, Multimedia Journalist
KEOKUK, Ia. (WGEM) -

Iowa Senator Joni Ernst made a stop in Southeast Iowa on Thursday as part of her 99 county tour. 

Senator Ernst toured the new community health center in Keokuk. 

The health center is expected to provide better dental care to the area. 

Senator Ernst says quality dental care in rural areas is sometimes hard to come by in the Hawkeye State.

"We have aging infrastructure and in some of our rural areas, dentists may have a difficult time introducing different technology into their current practices and of course getting those students that are graduating from their dental schools, getting them out into rural areas can be a difficulty as well," said Senator Ernst.

Senator Ernst says it's important to properly fund loan repayment programs to help entice more people to rural areas, which will help provide not only better dental care but better medical care as well. 
 

