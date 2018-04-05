Helping hand to restore history

According to the Historical Society they will be working on the mansion this spring.

The Historical Society of Quincy and Adams County is using a $2,500 grant from Landmarks Illinois to pay for repairs to the Mansion. Officials with the historical society said this money will help them re-paint the outside of the mansion.

"We spent a lot of money last year trying to work on the upkeep of not just our John Wood Mansion but also History Museum downtown," said Lexie Broemmer with the Historical Society. "So, it definitely helps us on that front, because it's expensive and it is really important for us to preserve our history, not just for the Historical Society, but for the whole Quincy and Illinois."

Broemmer said depending on the weather, their plans are to work on this project this spring and have it done quickly.

