Mark Twain Cave one of the top caves in Missouri

Mark Twain Cave has been voted one of the top 11 caves in Missouri by vacationidea.com.

Cave officials said making lists like this help boost tourism because provides more exposure to what the area has to offer.

"We're still alive and well in Hannibal, Missouri. Hannibal is America's hometown." said cave owner Linda Coleberd. "Write your own story and come to Hannibal. Hannibal is on an upswing right now and there are many things going on right now in Hannibal."

Coleberd said they still have to find new ways every year to keep tourists coming back.