Local students experience different cultures

Local fourth graders from Blessed Sacrament, St. Dominic, St. Francis and St. Peter got to experience the Taste of Different Cultures at Quincy Notre Dame on Thursday.

QND students learning Spanish and German taught the fourth graders about the different cultures from teaching Spanish and German phrases. dancing and listening to music, sampling food and making different types of art. QND student Sophia Marcolla said this is a fun way for the younger students to experience QND.

"We really want the kids to know that we're a welcoming environment and we want you to come to QND and we want you to get to know who we are and the tradition that we have and they family that we are together," said Marcolla.

She said this is an opportunity to get younger students interested in foreign languages.

"This is the perfect opportunity to for students to be introduce to, 'maybe I do want to study Spanish or German,'" said Marcolla. "It really helps them in the real world for when they are going to be older. We're a bilingual county and America's a crock pot of cultures. So, Spanish, which is the number two language in America, it's important for them to know things like that."

Marcolla said when she was a fourth grader she went to this event and is one of the reasons she is taking a foreign language.