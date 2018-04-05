Fire destroys building north of Shelbina, Missouri - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Fire destroys building north of Shelbina, Missouri

By Jim Roberts, Social Media & Digital Content Manager
SHELBY COUNTY, Mo. (WGEM) -

A fire broke out Thursday afternoon in the Shelby Motors building north of Shelbina, Missouri, off of Highway 15.

Shelbina Fire Protection District arrived on the scene at approximately 4:30 p.m.

The Clarence Courier reported that traffic on Highway 15 was closed in both directions Thursday afternoon as crews worked to put out the fire.

Fire crews had the fire out and reopened traffic by approximately 5:28 p.m.

The building suffered heavy fire damage.

This is a developing story. Updates will be made as they become available.

