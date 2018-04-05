Cold spring Impacts plants - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Cold spring Impacts plants

By Chelsea Smith, Meteorologist
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

More snow and cold temperatures are not what you probably want to hear in mid April if your flowers and plants have started to bloom.

President of Bergman Nurseries, Todd Frye, said some local people have greenhouses at home and have plants growing. He reminds you to make sure you have the heat on in the greenhouses. But, he said most people won't have to worry about their plants because it has been too cold for them bloom outdoors.

"Most of the plants that are in the ground, in the landscape, around homeowners' yards are going to be still in a dormant stage or just starting to come out, so the cold weather won't really effect them," said Frye. "The bulbs that you see coming out, the daffodils, they're are little more cold-hearty, so they'll take some of that cold."

Frye said if you are worried about flowers that have started to bloom, you can cover them with a sheet and take your potted planted inside your garage to protect them from frost.

Frye suggests instead of planting while it's cold, you should get your garden read by turning over your soil in your garden, add a compost fertilizer, clean out dead plants and leaves to prevent disease and fungus getting on new plants, and wait to plant annuals at the end of April or early May.

