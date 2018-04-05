Walk to End Alzheimer's kickoff party in Hannibal

A volunteer getting more information about the Walk to End Alzheimer's.

Hannibal is now joining 600 other communities in the Walk to End Alzheimer's.

This year is the first year Hannibal is partnering up with this cause. Thursday was the kick off party.

Organizers say Hannibal is the only town in Northeast Missouri currently taking part in the Walk to End Alzheimer's and they say residents have been voicing their support for the Alzheimer's Association.

"We have a large demand from people in this area by looking at our call line to say that they want support and they want the Alzheimer's Association to be here in different ways to be able to support them," said Walk Director James Schuenemeyer.

Hannibal's first Walk to End Alzheimer's will be September 15. Registration is now underway. For more information and to register click here.