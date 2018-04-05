U.S. Senate Candidate Josh Hawley brings his views to Hannibal

Local fourth graders from Blessed Sacrament, St. Dominic, St. Francis and St. Peter got to experience the Taste of Different Cultures at Quincy Notre Dame on Thursday.More >>
President of Bergman Nurseries, Todd Frye, said some local people have greenhouses at home and have plants growing.More >>
The nation's chief doctor wants more Americans to start carrying the overdose antidote naloxone to help combat the nation's opioid crisis and save lives.More >>
Iowa Senator Joni Ernst made a stop in Southeast Iowa on Friday as part of her 99 county tour.More >>
A Missouri House committee has rejected a bill meant to give terminally ill patients access to medical marijuana.More >>
Douglass Community Services, located at 711 Grand, holds a monthly USDA fresh produce distribution on the first Thursday of each month. Fresh fruit and other food will be given at the back of the DC building from 8:30 a.m.- 10:30 a.m.More >>
A car and a school bus collided on 24th and Cedar in Quincy.More >>
