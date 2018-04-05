U.S. Senate Candidate Josh Hawley brings his views to Hannibal

Josh Hawley talks with supporters at Bleigh Construction in Hannibal.

Hawley says he represents the everyday Missourian and the working class.

Attorney General Josh Hawley was in Hannibal on Thursday for his senate campaign kickoff tour.

Other than tariffs, Hawley also talked about the need to create high paying blue-collar jobs.

Hawley was introduced to supporters by his wife, Erin, at Bleigh Ready Mix Co.

When asked about China's tariffs impacting the farming community, Hawley says its vital Missouri farmers not lose access to foreign markets

"The President is right to focus on the fact that our trade partners ought to actually obey the rules," said Hawley. "He's right to say that China and other countries like that, that our violating the trade pact with impunity, whether it's currency manipulation or what have you, that needs to stop."

Hawley will be running against Senator Claire McCaskill come November.