Keokuk Signing Day: Three Chiefs decide to stay in state

KEOKUK, Ia. (WGEM) -- Keokuk's annual Signing Day wasn't only about one sport.



It included seven student athletes making their college commitments in six different activities.



One of those was football and the Chiefs hammer up front is staying in state.



Jerry Glenn is bound for Luther College in Decorah, Iowa to continue his career on the gridiron. Glenn joins a Norse program coming off a winning season but they will feature a new head coach. Their recent success and fresh look is something Glenn plans to embrace.



"It's just exciting to see all the new faces around (and) building off something that was already great last season," Glenn said.



"Playing football at the next level means more opportunities and more challenges to come. I enjoy learning things and at that next level you get to learn so many different things from different guys. That knowledge there to gain is what's exciting to me."



Keokuk's top bowler is also remaining in the Hawkeye State.



Jake Cook is ready to strike at William Penn University in Oskaloosa, Iowa. Cook was originally going to take his skills elsewhere, but when William Penn head coach Mark Van Wyk informed Cook a full-ride scholarship was available, he pounced.



"Bowling with these high school kids and leading the team most of the time is a usual thing, but once I get on these tougher patterns, where I'm going to have to be uncomfortable, is going to be tough," Cook said.



"I'm going to have keep working hard like I am now. I'm at the bowling alley Sunday to Sunday doing something with bowling."



It's not everyday when a standout in dance gets to sign on the dotted line.



However, it's rare to find talents like those Kara Kavanagh has. On Wednesday, Kavanagh pledged to dance in Cedar Rapids, Iowa at Mount Mercy University.



"Dancing has been my life since the age of three. It's just something that I've always wanted to do and to be able to continue that in college, and hopefully incorporate it into my career, is something that I've very excited about," Kavanagh said.



"Sometimes you think it would be nerve wracking but I love dance and I love the competitive aspect of it."



NOTE -- WGEM will put the spotlight on a pair of Keokuk baseball players Jake Jones and Brendin Davis on Friday at 6.

