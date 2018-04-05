Friendly wager puts WGEM Sportscenter host in snorkeling gear - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Friendly wager puts WGEM Sportscenter host in snorkeling gear

By Ben Marth, Sports Director
WGEM Sportscenter host Broc Hampsmire pays off a wager by running the 40 yard dash in unique fashion. WGEM Sportscenter host Broc Hampsmire pays off a wager by running the 40 yard dash in unique fashion.

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -- Following Thursday's edition of WGEM Sportscenter, host Broc Hampsmire had to pay off a bet, not with money but snorkeling gear, all the while wearing a St. Louis Cardinals jersey.

Hampsmire lost a friendly wager with his radio cohorts Ryan Mumma and Brandon Koch.

Among the three Hampsmire finished last in the NCAA Tournament bracket challenge, so that meant Hampsmire had to run a 40 yard dash with his not-so-favorite attire.

"Don't try that at home, kids," Hampsmire said after lugging to the finish line. "I'm not sure what's worst - my hamstrings or my toes."

Hampsmire's time wasn't exactly speedy. He wound up with a time of 34 seconds.

Thankfully no injuries were reported, just a bruised ego.

