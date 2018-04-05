Local teachers receive surprise funding

With school district budgets becoming increasingly tight, a company has provided teachers across the country with millions of dollars in funding for their classrooms.

Dee Friye is a special education teacher at the Early Childhood Center in Quincy. She recently decided to raise money through Donorschoose.org. Within two weeks, she'd reached her fundraising goal.

"We might get a few dollars for our classroom every year, but we never get this much money to be able to buy things and if I didn't get this project, I wouldn't have gotten the table for my kids." Friye said.

That table she's talking about, is a sensory table valued at around $900. Early Childhood Director Julie Schuckman said Ripple, an online currency company donated around $29 million to teachers across the country, including Friye.



"For somebody like Ripple, and individuals to come in and say 'here, we're going to help you, and we're going to help all these classrooms make it' it's huge." Schuckman said.

Friye says the boost in funds, is directly benefiting the education of her students.

"They're feeling them." Friye said. "They're helping with the senses, and then we're also using it to find the letters, and doing some early academic skills with it too."

Schuckman agreed, and she said that having up to date technology in the classroom, is crucial in this day and age.

"Technology is also very exciting for children." Schuckman said. "So if we put things in their hands that interests them, and they can explore with, maybe they'll be the one coming up with the next thing we need 10 years from now."

Friye added that her plans are to continue creating new lessons with the sensory table for the rest of the school year.

A 5th grade teacher at Baldwin South also received funding through the Ripple Donation. She now has furniture for flexible seating for students.