Thursday's Area Scores - April 5

CE Talton won the triple crown title to help lead Monroe City to a team championship.

**High School Track and Field**



(Monroe City Invitational)

-- Palmyra (girls) and Monroe City (boys) win team titles

*Multiple Event Winners*

Brock Wood (South Shelby): 100/200/400/Long Jump

Ya'Mia Ailes Primes (Keokuk): 100/200

Caitlyn Poore (South Shelby): 800/1600

Sheyenne Anderson (Palmyra): 100 Hurdles/300 Hurdles

Miracle Ailes (Keokuk): 400/High Jump



(Tom Johnson Invitational - Pittsfield)

-- Pittsfield (girls) and Central (boys) win team titles

*Multiple Event Winners*

Levi Hecox (Central): 100/300 Hurdles

Chandler Hayden (Pittsfield): Shot Put, Discus

James Gwartney (Pittsfield): 200/Long Jump





**High School Soccer**



(GIRLS)

Quincy High: 3

Jefferson City: 2

Paige Milhauser: goal, assist



Fulton: 0

Hannibal: 10

Shelby Stine: 6 goals



Keokuk: 3

Washington: 1

McKenna Tackes: Hat trick



(BOYS)

Washington: 3

Keokuk: 1



Mediapolis: 0

Holy Trinity: 1

Adam Rauenbuehler: goal





**High School Baseball**



Liberty: 0

Quincy High: 11

Corbin Frye: CG 4-hitter



Kirksville: 1

QND: 4

Nick Wellman: 5 IP, 8 K's



Central: 4

Illini West: 1

Eric Jones: CG, 12 K's



Bushnell-WP: 2

Macomb: 12

Ben Gentry/Ben Higgins: 2 RBI's each



Southeastern: 4

Payson: 3

Shad Flesner: CG, 15 K's



West Central: 5

Griggsville-Perry: 2

Drew Evans: 6.1 IP, 15 K's



Athens: 3

Beardstown: 5

Alex Wiltfong: 2-3, RBI



Unity: 9

Canton: 4

Austin Cornwell: 4 RBI's



Western: 10

Louisiana: 0

Easton Billings: 2-2, 3 RBI's



Moberly: 1

Hannibal: 11



Palmyra: 13

Macon: 2

Nolan Wosman: 3-4, 5 RBI's



Clark County: 5

Highland: 6

Riley Eisenberg: HR



Monroe City: 1

North Shelby: 7

Chas Shockley: CG, 14 K's



Bowling Green: 12

Mark Twain: 0



Madison: 8

Marion County: 4

Sheldon Whetstone: 4 RBI's





**High School Softball**



Quincy High: 9

Brown County: 7

Roni Wingerter: 2 HR's



Central: 0

Illini West: 13

(Game 1)

Baylee Clampitt: 2-4, HR, 4 RBI's



Central: 2

Illini West: 6

(Game 2)

Kelly Sirtak: 2-4, 2 RBI's



West Hancock: 13

Monmouth-Roseville: 3

(Game 1)



West Hancock: 15

Monmouth-Roseville: 1

(Game 2)



Pittsfield: 5

Payson: 10

Emily Schreacke: 3-4, 5 RBI's



West Central: 15

Griggsville-Perry: 5

Karlee Wade/Katy McHugh: 3 RBI's each



Western: 10

Southeastern: 6

Abby Owen: 4-4, 3 RBI's





**High School Golf, Boys**



-- Hannibal (186) wins triangular

Top Pirate: Preston Bennett - 43



1) Highland: 199

2) Monroe City: 227

Co-Medalists: Dalton Klocke (Highland) and Evan Janes (Monroe City): 45





**College Baseball**



Lincoln: 5

John Wood: 6

(Game 1)

Masen Melton: Walk-off 2-run HR



Lincoln: 4

John Wood: 5

(Game 2)

Masen Melton: Grand slam





**College Softball**



John Wood: 13

Lincoln: 6

(Game 1)

Amber Garner: 2-2



John Wood: 17

Lincoln: 5

(Game 2)

Daiyla McWilliams: HR, 6 RBI's