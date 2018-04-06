Thursday's Area Scores - April 5

**High School Track and Field**
(Monroe City Invitational)
-- Palmyra (girls) and Monroe City (boys) win team titles
*Multiple Event Winners*
Brock Wood (South Shelby): 100/200/400/Long Jump
Ya'Mia Ailes Primes (Keokuk): 100/200
Caitlyn Poore (South Shelby): 800/1600
Sheyenne Anderson (Palmyra): 100 Hurdles/300 Hurdles
Miracle Ailes (Keokuk): 400/High Jump
(Tom Johnson Invitational - Pittsfield)
-- Pittsfield (girls) and Central (boys) win team titles
*Multiple Event Winners*
Levi Hecox (Central): 100/300 Hurdles
Chandler Hayden (Pittsfield): Shot Put, Discus
James Gwartney (Pittsfield): 200/Long Jump
**High School Soccer**
(GIRLS)
Quincy High: 3
Jefferson City: 2
Paige Milhauser: goal, assist
Fulton: 0
Hannibal: 10
Shelby Stine: 6 goals
Keokuk: 3
Washington: 1
McKenna Tackes: Hat trick
(BOYS)
Washington: 3
Keokuk: 1
Mediapolis: 0
Holy Trinity: 1
Adam Rauenbuehler: goal
**High School Baseball**
Liberty: 0
Quincy High: 11
Corbin Frye: CG 4-hitter
Kirksville: 1
QND: 4
Nick Wellman: 5 IP, 8 K's
Central: 4
Illini West: 1
Eric Jones: CG, 12 K's
Bushnell-WP: 2
Macomb: 12
Ben Gentry/Ben Higgins: 2 RBI's each
Southeastern: 4
Payson: 3
Shad Flesner: CG, 15 K's
West Central: 5
Griggsville-Perry: 2
Drew Evans: 6.1 IP, 15 K's
Athens: 3
Beardstown: 5
Alex Wiltfong: 2-3, RBI
Unity: 9
Canton: 4
Austin Cornwell: 4 RBI's
Western: 10
Louisiana: 0
Easton Billings: 2-2, 3 RBI's
Moberly: 1
Hannibal: 11
Palmyra: 13
Macon: 2
Nolan Wosman: 3-4, 5 RBI's
Clark County: 5
Highland: 6
Riley Eisenberg: HR
Monroe City: 1
North Shelby: 7
Chas Shockley: CG, 14 K's
Bowling Green: 12
Mark Twain: 0
Madison: 8
Marion County: 4
Sheldon Whetstone: 4 RBI's
**High School Softball**
Quincy High: 9
Brown County: 7
Roni Wingerter: 2 HR's
Central: 0
Illini West: 13
(Game 1)
Baylee Clampitt: 2-4, HR, 4 RBI's
Central: 2
Illini West: 6
(Game 2)
Kelly Sirtak: 2-4, 2 RBI's
West Hancock: 13
Monmouth-Roseville: 3
(Game 1)
West Hancock: 15
Monmouth-Roseville: 1
(Game 2)
Pittsfield: 5
Payson: 10
Emily Schreacke: 3-4, 5 RBI's
West Central: 15
Griggsville-Perry: 5
Karlee Wade/Katy McHugh: 3 RBI's each
Western: 10
Southeastern: 6
Abby Owen: 4-4, 3 RBI's
**High School Golf, Boys**
-- Hannibal (186) wins triangular
Top Pirate: Preston Bennett - 43
1) Highland: 199
2) Monroe City: 227
Co-Medalists: Dalton Klocke (Highland) and Evan Janes (Monroe City): 45
**College Baseball**
Lincoln: 5
John Wood: 6
(Game 1)
Masen Melton: Walk-off 2-run HR
Lincoln: 4
John Wood: 5
(Game 2)
Masen Melton: Grand slam
**College Softball**
John Wood: 13
Lincoln: 6
(Game 1)
Amber Garner: 2-2
John Wood: 17
Lincoln: 5
(Game 2)
Daiyla McWilliams: HR, 6 RBI's
