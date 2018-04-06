Child abuse cases increase in the Tri-States

The Advocacy Network for Children, a group that protects and upholds the rights of neglected and abused children, has helped around 370 children across nine counties in the Tri-States this year. That is a 44 percent increase compared to this time last year, according to Executive Director Todd Shackelford.

It is unclear if the increase is due to more cases being reported or children being harmed.

Abuse can range from sexual assault, physical abuse, and kids not receiving basic needs including food or clothes according to the network.

"We need to have zero tolerance but we know it does happen and I want to help children heal from that, we want them to be kids again," Shackelford said.

A flag raising ceremony will take place on Friday, April 6 at noon on the 5th Street side of the Adams County Courthouse, located at 521 Vermont Street, in honor of April being National Child Abuse Awareness & Prevention Month.

The flag raising ceremony is to honor child victims who have been abused, neglected, or have died over the years. Honor Guard from local law enforcement will be present for the flag raising and local organizations across in the county.

The general public is invited to attend. To learn more about the Advocacy Network for Children and how you can help click here.