HLGU to celebrate Arbor Day

By Brian Troutman, Producer
MACOMB, Ill. (WGEM) -

Hannibal-LaGrange University is holding an Arbor Day celebration and special ceremony Friday.

HLGU has been named a Tree Campus USA institution for the 2017 year the fifth year in a row the school has earned the designation.

Schools earn the title based on several standards such as maintaining a tree advisory committee and a campus tree-care plan.

The event gets underway at 10:00 a.m, where two sugar maples will be planted in front of the Roland Library on campus.

