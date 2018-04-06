"Farewell to Ellington" to give community chance to say goodbye - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

"Farewell to Ellington" to give community chance to say goodbye

Posted:
By Brian Troutman, Producer
Drone view of Ellington School Drone view of Ellington School
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Saturday will be a bitter-sweet day at Ellington Elementary School in the Gem City.

As the final school year in the building winds down, Quincy Public Schools is holding a "Farewell to Ellington" open house Saturday from 9:00-11:00 a.m.

Staff, families, and the public from the past and present are invited to walk the halls and celebrate the end of Ellington as a K-3 school. 

Next year the school will repurposed as the site of the Baldwin Kindergarten through 2nd grade building.  

Following next year, this building will no longer be used as a school. 

