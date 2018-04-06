Blessing to host annual parenting fair

Blessing Hospital is providing an opportunity for parents to learn a variety of important information from all kinds of local child-care experts.

The Blessing Hospital Lauretta M. Eno Early Learning Center is hosting its 5th annual Parenting Fair on Monday, April 9th in the Blessing Hospital Auditorium.

According to a release from the learning center, more than two-dozen local organizations and agencies will be on hand to speak one-one-one with parents.

The agencies, organizations, and individuals in attendance will represent several areas including dental, vision and hearing services, mental and physical health, and safety and child-friendly activities.

The event starts at 9 a.m. and ends at 3 p.m. and is free and open to the public.

For more information, parents are asked to contact the Lauretta M. Eno Early Learning Center.