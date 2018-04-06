Blessing to host annual parenting fair - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Blessing to host annual parenting fair

Posted:
Blessing hosts parenting fair Monday Blessing hosts parenting fair Monday
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Blessing Hospital is providing an opportunity for parents to learn a variety of important information from all kinds of local child-care experts.

The Blessing Hospital Lauretta M. Eno Early Learning Center is hosting its 5th annual Parenting Fair on Monday, April 9th in the Blessing Hospital Auditorium.

According to a release from the learning center, more than two-dozen local organizations and agencies will be on hand to speak one-one-one with parents.

The agencies, organizations, and individuals in attendance will represent several areas including dental, vision and hearing services, mental and physical health, and safety and child-friendly activities.

The event starts at 9 a.m. and ends at 3 p.m. and is free and open to the public.

For more information, parents are asked to contact the Lauretta M. Eno Early Learning Center.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.