Portions of Vermont St. to be closed temporarily

By Jim Roberts, Social Media & Digital Content Manager
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Quincy officials have reported that the intersections of 5th and Vermont and 7th and Vermont will be closed to through traffic on Monday.

The intersections will be closed from 6:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. to allow for water utility work in the area, officials stated.

Motorists are reminded to drive carefully near the construction work and to use an alternate route if possible.

