Traffic stop in McDonough County results in arrest

Posted:
By Jim Roberts, Social Media & Digital Content Manager
James Hutson James Hutson
MCDONOUGH COUNTY, Ill. (WGEM) -

McDonough County Chief Deputy Nick Petitgout has reported the arrest of James Hutson, 22, of Camp Point, Illinois.

On Friday the McDonough County Sheriff’s Office stopped Hutson for speeding and improper lane usage on Highway 67 south of Macomb Petitgout stated.

Petitgout reported that during the search, a loaded 9mm handgun was found under the driver's seat and several prescription pills, including Hydrocodone and Alprazolam, were found in the center console.  Both prescription pills are controlled. 

Hutson was charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance and Unlawful Use of a Weapon.  Hutson is being held in the McDonough County Jail in lieu of bond.

