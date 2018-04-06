Car hits MoDOT road crew

A Missouri Department of Transportation road crew was struck by a car while they were patching potholes Friday.

MoDOT officials said the accident happened in Northeast Missouri on Highway 36 west of Route Z.

MoDOT said the the car struck the road crew's Truck Mounted Attenuator which is a device designed to absorb impacts and protect road crews as they work.

As a result of the TMA, there were no serious injuries to workers, MODot reported.

The accident occurred three days before MODots Work Zone Awareness Week, an annual campaign to remind Missouri drivers to slow down and not be distracted when driving through construction areas.