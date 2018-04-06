Fighting obesity in Adams County - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Adams County is leading the state in one health category and it's not good.

The Adams County Health Department said Adams County is the most obese in the state, but they're doing what they can to change that. Triena Larson with the Health Department says they their initiative called 5210 Get Up and Move is designed to get people more active. She said obesity can lead to serious health risks.

"If you are overweight, you're going to have a lot more stress to your body and along with that you're going to have heart disease, diabetes, and other risk factors that are going to come to play in your life," said Larson. "Ultimately it's going to hurt your pocketbook as well, because insurance isn't cheap either."

Larson says every third Friday of the month there is a free family-friendly activity to encourage more exercise. To find out when the next activity is visit the 5210 Get Up and Move? Facebook Page.

