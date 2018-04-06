Quincy crews prepare for more snow

They said their budget for the year is in good shape.

Quincy Central Services said Easter Weekend they did not have all their trucks prepared, which slowed down their response time.

Quincy Central Services were busy clearing snow last weekend and may have to do the same this weekend.

John Schafer, Central Services Assistant Director, said even though the cold and snowy weather has kept them from doing normal spring work, such as, pouring concrete, he said having to remove snow and work overtime during spring has not hurt their budget. That's because their budget is for full the fiscal year--not month-by-month.

"We're budgeted for the salt, overtime, and all that just like we normally would," said Schafer. "Whether the snow comes in February or April we'll still take care of it."

Schafer said the amount of snow we received on Easter Sunday was a surprise. He said only a few trucks were prepared for snow removal and that slowed down their response time on Sunday. He said this weekend will be a different story.

"We've got all of our trucks put back together now and ready to go for snow," said Schafer. "If the snow hits this weekend we'll be ready to get out and get it."