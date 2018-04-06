HLGU celebrates Arbor Day with a specific goal

The University said this is helping the process of replanting the trees that were lost during the wind storm in 2013.

Hannibal La-Grange University had an Arbor Day Celebration on Friday.

They celebrated by planting trees around the campus. This is the fifth year the university is designated as a Tree Campus USA Institution. President Anthony Allen said this also helps their re-planting process after a storm swept through in 2013.

"By the time it got to Hannibal it had very significant straight line winds that took about 100 trees off our campus," said Allen. "Fortunately we had already started the tree campus replanting process, but that just put us farther behind. Each year we're trying to plant trees of different species."

Through this program Allen said their goal is to plant every tree that is a native species to Northeast Missouri.

"It's for beautification of our campus," said Allen. "We want our campus to be a place where people can come and not only see beautiful trees, but learn about them. Many of our trees on our campus now have a plaque that tells you something about the tree and a little barcode. You can use your phone to look up additional information."

Today they planted a total of 6 trees two Sugar Maples, two London Plains and two Kentucky Coffee trees