Red Cross to install smoke detectors

The Red Cross will be in Canton, Missouri Saturday handing out and installing free smoke detectors.

It's all part of a campaign to keep people safe and make sure every home has a working smoke detector.

Red Cross officials said they can help save lives during any fire but especially in rural areas.

"It takes time for a fire department to get there." said J.D. Stonecypher with the Red Cross. "They're wonderful and they will get there as quickly as possible but there are time constraints. So what a smoke detector gives you the ability to do is know that the fire has happened and you can get out quickly."

Volunteers will be going door to door to hand out and install the smoke detectors tomorrow from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.