Quincy building gaining two new businesses

The Sweet Apricot Shop is also moving in to a new location.

Dreasler said the new location is 2 to 3 times bigger.

There's new life for a downtown Quincy building, just a few years after it was severely damaged by a windstorm.

Kristin Dreasler is the Assistant Buyer at Ally's Boutique in Quincy. She said on Friday that her store is moving into a new location between Maine and Hampshire on 6th Street.

"We park right across the street from here, and for the longest time we looked at this building." Dreasler said. "We thought it was a great space, and it all just kind of fell together perfectly."

That space is around two to three times bigger than the previous location at the Maine Center. District Executive Director Bruce Guthrie said with both the boutique as well as The Sweet Apricot Shop moving, that will open up two store locations.

"That happens all the time." Guthrie said. "We've had a lot of people downtown, retailers who have moved to expand. At the same time, you work hard to replace those businesses."

Guthrie also added that the two businesses moving brings a much needed improvement to a building that was in shambles around three years ago.

"What it does is it rehabs a building." Guthrie said. "It gives us more property tax. It increases our sales tax. It gets more employees. People are adding employees when they expand."

Dreasler also said that Ally's Boutique is excited for the new start, and happy to do its part to help clean up the downtown area.

"We just are really allowing our store to take over the downtown buildings, and to refurbish things." Dreasler said. "We've had a wonderful team that has helped us create this store, our vision for what we want to show Quincy."

Both The Sweet Apricot Shop and Ally's Boutique plan on holding a soft opening Saturday afternoon. That will start at 2pm.

RELATED STORIES:

Business owners face triumphs, struggles recovering from last year's windstorm?

Eyesore to sore subject: Buildings untouched after windstorm

Bank sells crumbling former Greek to Me building

Building renovations continue in downtown Quincy