QPS learns new state funding amount

By Patrick Doss, Multimedia Journalist
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

After the state of Illinois passed a new funding formula last summer, Quincy Public Schools finally know just how much additional funding they'll receive.

Superintendent Roy Webb said on Friday that the district will receive an additional $439,000 in state funding.

Webb said the state plans to provide the money to the district during this fiscal year.

However, despite the additional funding, he added that there's still work to be done.

"It's a step in the right direction, but if you look at the formula, we're still actually only just seventy percent funded where we should be." Webb said. "So we still have a lot of areas that we need to address."

Webb also said the district still plans to utilize a budget reduction plan, and they could look at things like increasing teacher pay if the state provides funding beyond just this year.

