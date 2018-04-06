John Wood's Hyer feels right at home at Missouri Valley

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -- John Wood sophomore Madelyn Hyer has turned a superb two-year run in the junior college ranks into a shot with a four-year basketball program.



Hyer signed on with Missouri Valley on Friday morning after capping off her Trail Blazers career as the team's second leading scorer this past season.



The Liberty High School product says the Vikings offered a lot, including the comfort factor.



"Missouri Valley just felt like home. Coming from John Wood, and a small school in Liberty, it just felt right," Hyer said.



"It's going to be another challenge coming from (junior college) going to another school to play, but I'm excited and I'm ready to start."



According to Lady Blazers head coach Norman Rodriguez, "She still has a lot of untapped potential. She's just two years removed from playing the post (position). She's got the ability to turn in to an even better perimeter player."



Hyer averaged nine points and six rebounds a game during her sophomore campaign while helping guide John Wood to the Region 24 Tournament semifinals.