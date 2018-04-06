Keokuk Signing Day: Pair of Chiefs to extend baseball careers - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Keokuk Signing Day: Pair of Chiefs to extend baseball careers

By Ben Marth, Sports Director
Keokuk's Jake Jones is off to Coe College to continue his baseball career. Keokuk's Jake Jones is off to Coe College to continue his baseball career.

KEOKUK, Ia. (WGEM) -- A pair of Keokuk's top seniors on the baseball diamond don't have plans to call it quits, including Jake Jones who made his commitment to Coe College in Cedar Rapids, Iowa official earlier this week.

Jones is as versatile as they come and earns a chance to play in the infield, and on the mound, at the next level.

"I'm pretty excited about it. It shows all the hard work that I've done over the years pays off in the end, and I get to represent Keokuk at Coe College next year," Jones said.

"I'm a better hitter in my eyes but I think I can go up and compete on the mound just as well as I can at the plate. I just got to go out there and compete, try my hardest, (and) train with the best."

Jones' teammate Brendin Davis is also ready to take his skills to a four-year program, only he's making the short trip south to Culver-Stockton.

Davis says joining the Wildcats makes plenty of sense for him moving forward.

"Just because it was so close by and it's a really good school (with) good ethics and morals to it, and talking to the coach made me feel really confident with my decision," Davis explained.

"It means a lot to be able to go somewhere and do something I thought I was never going to be a able to do."

Before they head in different directions Davis and Jones will have one more season with the Chiefs this summer.

