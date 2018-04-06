Quincy Taco truck reopens - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Quincy Taco truck reopens

Posted:
By Patrick Doss, Multimedia Journalist
Bio
Connect
Biography
The taco truck is located in the Quincy K-Mart's parking lot. The taco truck is located in the Quincy K-Mart's parking lot.
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

If you're looking for a quick bite to eat, Quincy's taco truck has reopened.

Lonchera Arandas is open again under the same ownership, and they have a new truck to sell their tacos.

Part Owner Blanca Dominguez said on Friday that her business wanted a more convenient way to reach their customers.

"We had to get another truck, that way we have a convenient way to move every day to sell our food from the food truck." Dominguez said. "We know our customers already know that we are on Broadway Street and we really appreciate them."

The truck is parked in K-Mart's parking lot, and they're hoping to open a second location in the near future.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.