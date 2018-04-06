Quincy Taco truck reopens

The taco truck is located in the Quincy K-Mart's parking lot.

If you're looking for a quick bite to eat, Quincy's taco truck has reopened.

Lonchera Arandas is open again under the same ownership, and they have a new truck to sell their tacos.

Part Owner Blanca Dominguez said on Friday that her business wanted a more convenient way to reach their customers.

"We had to get another truck, that way we have a convenient way to move every day to sell our food from the food truck." Dominguez said. "We know our customers already know that we are on Broadway Street and we really appreciate them."

The truck is parked in K-Mart's parking lot, and they're hoping to open a second location in the near future.