Macomb's McMahon inks to stay on the links

It was signing day in Macomb, Friday, as Bomber golfer Carman McMahon signed to continue her career on the links at Cleary University in Michigan.



McMahon says she wants to be an athletic director one day and playing a sport in college helps give her a sense of the job she one day hopes to have.



"I thought it was a good opportunity for me to get an idea of how the college athletics worked because I've only known high school," she said.



"Being able to play a college sport will give me a little more input on how college sports work in case I want to be a college athletic director at one point."



As an athletic director himself, Macomb AD Dave Bartlett is behind McMahon all the way.



"She will be able to see how her particular university operates in the athletic department and hopefully gain a lot of experience from that end," he said.



Barlett says McMahon is already off to a good start as one of the hardest worked volunteers in the Macomb athletic department.

