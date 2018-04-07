Friday Sports Extra - April 6 - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Friday Sports Extra - April 6

By Ben Marth, Sports Director
Hannibal's Wyatt Waelder thre a complete game one hitter in the Pirates' victory over Fulton. Hannibal's Wyatt Waelder thre a complete game one hitter in the Pirates' victory over Fulton.

**High School Baseball**

Moberly: 1
Hannibal: 11
Wyatt Waelder: CG 1-hitter, 5 K's
Gabe Worthington/John Trenhaile/Colton Brown: 2 RBI's each

Linn County: 0
North Shelby: 8
Mason Uhlmeyer: CG, 12 K's
Dayton Mettes: 2-4, 3 RBI's

Clopton: 4
North Callaway: 15

Beardstown: 0
Pleasant Plains: 2


**College Baseball**

Quincy: 10
UMSL: 6
(Game 1)
Brynn Martinez: 4-6, RBI
Cody Birdsong/Michael Nielsen/Chandler Purcell: HR's

Quincy: 2
UMSL: 3
(Game 2)
JC DeMuri: 2-3, RBI
Hawks: (17-10, 6-4)


**College Softball**

Hannibal-LaGrange: 5
Lindenwood-Belleville: 6
(Game 1)
Sam Zielinski: 2 RBI's

Hannibal-LaGrange: 1
Lindenwood-Belleville: 9
(Game 2)
Kendra Jacob: RBI


**College Volleyball, Men's**

(HAAC Tournament)
*Quarterfinals*
Culver-Stockton: 3
Mount Mercy: 0
25-20, 25-21, 25-17

*Semifinals*
Culver-Stockton: 0
Grand View: 3
25-20, 25-16, 25-19
Wildcats: (7-19), season ends

