Friday Sports Extra - April 6

**High School Baseball**
Moberly: 1
Hannibal: 11
Wyatt Waelder: CG 1-hitter, 5 K's
Gabe Worthington/John Trenhaile/Colton Brown: 2 RBI's each
Linn County: 0
North Shelby: 8
Mason Uhlmeyer: CG, 12 K's
Dayton Mettes: 2-4, 3 RBI's
Clopton: 4
North Callaway: 15
Beardstown: 0
Pleasant Plains: 2
**College Baseball**
Quincy: 10
UMSL: 6
(Game 1)
Brynn Martinez: 4-6, RBI
Cody Birdsong/Michael Nielsen/Chandler Purcell: HR's
Quincy: 2
UMSL: 3
(Game 2)
JC DeMuri: 2-3, RBI
Hawks: (17-10, 6-4)
**College Softball**
Hannibal-LaGrange: 5
Lindenwood-Belleville: 6
(Game 1)
Sam Zielinski: 2 RBI's
Hannibal-LaGrange: 1
Lindenwood-Belleville: 9
(Game 2)
Kendra Jacob: RBI
**College Volleyball, Men's**
(HAAC Tournament)
*Quarterfinals*
Culver-Stockton: 3
Mount Mercy: 0
25-20, 25-21, 25-17
*Semifinals*
Culver-Stockton: 0
Grand View: 3
25-20, 25-16, 25-19
Wildcats: (7-19), season ends
