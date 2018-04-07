MoDOT warning drivers be aware of workers on roads

The Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) wants to remind drivers to slow down and not be distracted when driving through construction areas.

April 9-13 is National Work Zone Awareness Week and high speed driving is a major cause of accidents involving workers according to MoDOT.

"Everyone wants to get home safe, that's kinda our motto, is everyone goes home safe, we want everyone to get threw out work zone safe whether its the workers or the traffic and public," Residential Engineer Martin Lincoln said.

Since 2000, 19 MoDOT employees have been killed in the line of duty, 13 of them taking place in work zones.

Chad Arment, a crew leader at the MoDOT Palmyra maintenance building, says workers often have close calls involving cars.

"I slipped and almost fell out and traffic went by me at almost miles per hour in my lane, so just move over and give us some room," Arment said.

This summer MoDOT crews will have an overlay project on Route 61 in Hannibal, a lot of the work will be done at night, according to Lincoln. But some work will be completed during the day, which will cause a one lay closure to work on curbs, gutters and sidewalks.

MoDOT offers a traveler information map to locate current work zones drivers may encounter, to find out more click here.