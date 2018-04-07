Ellington Elementary host farewell open house

Many gathered at Ellington Elementary on Saturday for a farewell open house for the community.

"Hugs are still there, their memories are still there, visiting my old classroom is a good memory," former teacher Bobbi Vollrath said.

"I just met a kindergartner that I had, who's now this tall and it was quite a shock," former teacher Sandi Holmes said.

Ron Nagel attended Ellington Elementary as a child and learned about President John F. Kennedy's assassination while in 4th grade.

"We all can in the gym, they had gym mats all along this wall and we sat in here and they had a TV on the stage, a little black and white, and that's when Walter Cronkite came on and said the president was dead," Nagel said.

Although, the school will be closing a chapter, nothing can erase the time spent in the building. Vollrath says she was awarded a Golden Apple Award in the 1980s during her second year of teaching.

"Being apartment of Ellington School was a great memory and just everything that went along with it, main thing was the children," she added.

Ellington Elementary will be repurposed for the 2018-2019 academic year as the site of the Baldwin K-5 Elementary, Kindergarten through 2nd grade building.

Following the 2018-2019 year, the building will no longer be used as a school and will be closed to the public, according to Quincy Public Schools.