Community looking to preserve history in Quincy

Volunteers wrote a list to help identify the needs.

Home owners could use the grant money toward home improvements.

More than 200 homes and buildings on the list.

Some of the dozen volunteers that helped out Saturday.

Quincy Preserves committee members and volunteers were out surveying historic homes in the area Saturday morning.

It's part of a new program for land marked homes, where the committee would match grants to funds projects for homeowners, to make repairs.

Homes that meet the requirements will get a $1,000 grant and the groups this do a great job of saving the rich history in the city.

"We've have problems with buildings with being destroyed that were historically significant, so we've decided periodically we need to do a survey to see what conditions are it," member Terrell Dempsey said.

In the past, matching grants were only offered to commercial properties in the historic district.