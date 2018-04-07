Community looking to preserve history in Quincy - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Community looking to preserve history in Quincy

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Quincy Preserves committee members and volunteers were out surveying historic homes in the area Saturday morning.

It's part of a new program for land marked homes, where the committee would match grants to funds projects for homeowners, to make repairs.

Homes that meet the requirements will get a $1,000 grant and the groups this do a great job of saving the rich history in the city.

"We've have problems with buildings with being destroyed that were historically significant, so we've decided periodically we need to do a survey to see what conditions are it," member Terrell Dempsey said. 

Volunteers surveyed around 200 homes.

In the past, matching grants were only offered to commercial properties in the historic district.

