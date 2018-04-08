Great River Honor Flight getting ready for 46th mission

The Great River Honor flight is getting ready to take its 46th mission this week.

29 veterans met Sunday afternoon at John Wood Community College for their pre-flight meeting.

More than 1,500 veterans in the Tri-States have taken part in the honor flight.

What's new on this year's first mission is the fact that the organization is allowing veterans who did not serve during a conflict to participate in it.

"I was in between Korea and Vietnam, but I did serve in foreign service in Germany for 17 months, so I wrote a letter to ask if I would be eligible." Army Veteran James Atkins said.

The flight will depart on Saturday, April 14 in the morning and return that night for a welcome back ceremony at John Wood.