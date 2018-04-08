Great River Honor Flight getting ready for 46th mission - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Great River Honor Flight getting ready for 46th mission

By Patrick Doss, Multimedia Journalist
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

The Great River Honor flight is getting ready to take its 46th mission this week.

29 veterans met Sunday afternoon at John Wood Community College for their pre-flight meeting.

More than 1,500 veterans in the Tri-States have taken part in the honor flight.

What's new on this year's first mission is the fact that the organization is allowing veterans who did not serve during a conflict to participate in it.

"I was in between Korea and Vietnam, but I did serve in foreign service in Germany for 17 months, so I wrote a letter to ask if I would be eligible." Army Veteran James Atkins said.

The flight will depart on Saturday, April 14 in the morning and return that night for a welcome back ceremony at John Wood.

