QHS holds 63rd New Faces show

It's been a Gem City tradition since 1955, and it continued Sunday afternoon.

Quincy High School Students held the 63rd annual New Faces show.

The variety show features everything from music, dancing and other skits.

QPS Director of Music Education Kathi Dooley said around 175 students took part in the show.

"They're from all walks of life here at Quincy High School." Dooley said. "We have people who are on the track team, and the basketball team, and obviously our band, orchestra, and choir, and all kinds of kids who are participating in the show."

Dooley added that the school is also starting to prepare for various end of year concerts, and performances.