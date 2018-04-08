Annual Spring Card Party raises money for local church

Quincy Central Services were busy clearing snow last weekend and may have to do the same this weekend.More >>
Quincy Central Services were busy clearing snow last weekend and may have to do the same this weekend.More >>
Hannibal La-Grange University had an Arbor Day Celebration on Friday.More >>
Hannibal La-Grange University had an Arbor Day Celebration on Friday.More >>
Adams County is leading the state in one health category and it's not good.More >>
Adams County is leading the state in one health category and it's not good.More >>
A Missouri Department of Transportation road crew was struck by a car while they were patching potholes Friday.More >>
A Missouri Department of Transportation road crew was struck by a car while they were patching potholes Friday.More >>
McDonough County Chief Deputy Nick Petitgout has reported the arrest of James Hutson, 22, of Camp Point, Illinois.More >>
McDonough County Chief Deputy Nick Petitgout has reported the arrest of James Hutson, 22, of Camp Point, Illinois.More >>
The outbreak of a gastrointestinal illness at the Illinois Veterans Home in Quincy has ended.More >>
The outbreak of a gastrointestinal illness at the Illinois Veterans Home in Quincy has ended.More >>
A fire broke out Thursday afternoon in the Shelby Motors building north of Shelbina, Missouri, off of Highway 15.More >>
A fire broke out Thursday afternoon in the Shelby Motors building north of Shelbina, Missouri, off of Highway 15.More >>
Hannibal-LaGrange University is holding an Arbor Day celebration and special ceremony Friday. HLGU has been named a Tree Campus USA institution for the 2017 year the fifth year in a row the school has earned the designation.More >>
Hannibal-LaGrange University is holding an Arbor Day celebration and special ceremony Friday. HLGU has been named a Tree Campus USA institution for the 2017 year the fifth year in a row the school has earned the designation.More >>
The Advocacy Network for Children, a group that protects and upholds the rights of neglected and abused children, has helped around 370 children across the Tri-States this year.More >>
The Advocacy Network for Children, a group that protects and upholds the rights of neglected and abused children, has helped around 370 children across the Tri-States this year.More >>