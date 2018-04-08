Annual Spring Card Party raises money for local church

A yearly tradition for a local church brought the community together Sunday afternoon.

St Joseph Catholic Church in Adams County held its annual Spring card party.

Families got a chance to enjoy a homemade lunch, and play cards with their friends.

Altar Society President Angela Kill said the event typically brings around 75 to 100 people.

"It shows pride in the church." Kill said. "People believe in what we're doing. They enjoy being here. We get together. We have social hour, fill our tummies, and go away."

Kill added that proceeds from the event go towards funding church expenses, including the cost of funeral meals, that they provide for free.