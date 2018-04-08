Snow blankets the Tri-States

People will have to dust off the mailboxes.

Snow continues to fall across the Tri-States Sunday evening. Most of the snow is accumulating grassy areas and elevated surfaces. The snow is started to stick to the roads in Macomb, Illinois.

"Most of the our area will see around one to two inches of snow, " said Meteorologist Chelsea Smith. "Our northeastern counties could see up to two to three inches of snow."

Quincy Central Services Director, Kevin McClean, said the trucks are set up and crews are on standby ready to go if the snow starts to cover the roads or become slick.

Smith said we will see a break from the snow overnight, but during the early morning commute from 5-7 a.m. on Monday we could see a mix of rain/snow.

"Slick roads are possible and visibility maybe reduced to a couple of miles or less," said Smith. "Take your time and allow for extra room between other cars."

There have been a few crashes and slide-offs. Some have been reported along the highways and interstates.

