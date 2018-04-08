Smooth Operator: Easy transition helping WIU's Elliot

Two weeks into his first spring practice season as the Western Illinois head football coach and Jared Elliot is still adjusting to his promotion on the Hanson Field sidelines.



Last year Elliot was the Leatherneck's offensive coordinator which made him the perfect replacement for a departing Charlie Fisher. So far, the first year head coach says they've had no problems with the transition.



"This has been a lot of fun for me, obviously just transitioning down the hall and coming into a new office," he said.



"The first two weeks I've been very pleased with operation. Our kids are playing with tremendous effort and energy every day in and it's been a smooth transition within the program."



With Elliot being a Western assistant for the last two years he has seen his team miss the FCS playoffs and get eliminated in the first round of the post season by a Weber State team that made the quarterfinals last year. Then, they watched North Dakota State win it's sixth national title in seven years.



Now, he is using those near misses as motivation.



"That was, to me, almost a quarterfinal or semifinal match up and in the first round," said Elliot on WIU's loss to Weber State.



"You can use those games and those moments as great learning lessons and motivational points. Yes, our guys are very aware of how close we were in those games and that we were just a couple of plays away."



Western Illinois' spring schedule wraps up with the annual Bruce Craddock Memorial Spring Game on April 20th. The Leathernecks kickoff the season at Montana State on August 30th.

