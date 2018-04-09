Lewis County driver injured in slide off crash

Location of crash site on Highway 6 in Missouri.

A La Belle, Missouri man was taken to the hospital with injuries following a slide off crash Sunday night.

Missouri State Highway Patrol said 33-year-old Brandon Fifer was headed west on Missouri Highway 6, two miles west of Taylor, Missouri.

Trooper Fuller said Fifer slid on the snow, drove off the road, traveled down an embankment and struck a ditch.

He was sent to Blessing Hospital with serious injuries.

The crash report said the car was totaled and had to be towed from the scene.

Trooper Fuller said Fifer was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Marion County Sheriff's Office, Marion County Ambulance, and Palmyra Fire assisted on the scene.