Two arrested in Hannibal for weapons and meth - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Two arrested in Hannibal for weapons and meth

Posted:
By Jim Roberts, Social Media & Digital Content Manager
Connect
Raymond Morton and Jacqueline Reay Raymond Morton and Jacqueline Reay
HANNIBAL, Mo. (WGEM) -

Hannibal Police Lt. John Zerbonia reports that two Hannibal residents were arrested Saturday for possession of methamphetamine.

Raymond Morton, 63, of Hannibal was arrested for unlawful possession of a weapon, receiving stolen property, possession of methamphetamine and unlawful use of drug paraphernalia, Zerbonia stated. 

Jacqueline Reay, 51 of Hannibal, was arrested for possession of methamphetamine, unlawful use of drug paraphernalia and unlawful transfer of a weapon, Zerbonia reported. 

Zerbonia stated the arrests were a result of a narcotics search warrant executed by Hannibal Police Officers assigned to the Anti-Cime Enforcement Squad. The search took place in the 300 block of North Arch. Officers located items consistent with methamphetamine use as well as two stolen handguns and an illegally possessed .22 rifle. 

Morton was placed on a 24-hour hold at the Marion County Jail pending formal charges. Reay was released pending review by the Marion County Prosecutors Office.

The Hannibal Police Department was assisted by the Marion County Sheriff’s Department. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.