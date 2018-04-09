Two arrested in Hannibal for weapons and meth

Hannibal Police Lt. John Zerbonia reports that two Hannibal residents were arrested Saturday for possession of methamphetamine.

Raymond Morton, 63, of Hannibal was arrested for unlawful possession of a weapon, receiving stolen property, possession of methamphetamine and unlawful use of drug paraphernalia, Zerbonia stated.

Jacqueline Reay, 51 of Hannibal, was arrested for possession of methamphetamine, unlawful use of drug paraphernalia and unlawful transfer of a weapon, Zerbonia reported.

Zerbonia stated the arrests were a result of a narcotics search warrant executed by Hannibal Police Officers assigned to the Anti-Cime Enforcement Squad. The search took place in the 300 block of North Arch. Officers located items consistent with methamphetamine use as well as two stolen handguns and an illegally possessed .22 rifle.

Morton was placed on a 24-hour hold at the Marion County Jail pending formal charges. Reay was released pending review by the Marion County Prosecutors Office.

The Hannibal Police Department was assisted by the Marion County Sheriff’s Department.