Keokuk woman arrested for meth in Hamilton

Chief Nick Jamerson of the Hamilton, Illinois, Police Department has reported the arrest of a Keokuk, Iowa, woman for possession of methamphetamine.

Jamerson reported that on Sunday at approximately 1:12 a.m. a Hamilton Police officer stopped a vehicle on Grove Street near Dania Drive.

The driver of the vehicle, Melissa Rhodes, 19 of Keokuk, was found to be in possession of methamphetamine, Jamerson reported.

Rhoades was arrested and charged with possession of Methamphetamine and Driving Left of Center, Jamerson stated.

Rhodes was held in the Hancock County Jail awaiting a court appearance.