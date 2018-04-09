Clark County Water issues boil order for some residents - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Clark County Water issues boil order for some residents

Posted:
By Jim Roberts, Social Media & Digital Content Manager
Connect
CLARK COUNTY, Mo. (WGEM) -

The Clark County Water District has issued a boil order for users East of Wayland and in Alexandria.

Clark County Water Officials stated that they had a line break on Hwy 136 east of Wayland in Clark County.

Service is expected to be off beginning at 3:00 P.M. and will be restored as soon as possible, officials stated.

Officials are asking users in this area to boil water for 48 hours after service is restored. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.