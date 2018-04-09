Clark County Water issues boil order for some residents

The Clark County Water District has issued a boil order for users East of Wayland and in Alexandria.

Clark County Water Officials stated that they had a line break on Hwy 136 east of Wayland in Clark County.

Service is expected to be off beginning at 3:00 P.M. and will be restored as soon as possible, officials stated.

Officials are asking users in this area to boil water for 48 hours after service is restored.