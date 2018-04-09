Local experts warn rushing to file taxes can lead to mistakes

The Clark County Water District has issued a boil order for users East of Wayland and in Alexandria.More >>
The Clark County Water District has issued a boil order for users East of Wayland and in Alexandria.More >>
Sen. Tammy Duckworth has given birth to a baby girl, making her the first U.S. senator to give birth while in office.More >>
Sen. Tammy Duckworth has given birth to a baby girl, making her the first U.S. senator to give birth while in office.More >>
Attorneys defending Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens against an invasion-of-privacy charge are raising doubts about the testimony of a woman with whom he had an affair.More >>
Attorneys defending Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens against an invasion-of-privacy charge are raising doubts about the testimony of a woman with whom he had an affair.More >>
The Blessing Hospital Lauretta M. Eno Early Learning Center is hosting its 5th annual Parenting Fair on Monday.More >>
The Blessing Hospital Lauretta M. Eno Early Learning Center is hosting its 5th annual Parenting Fair on Monday.More >>
A La Belle, Missouri man was taken to the hospital with injuries following a slide off crash Sunday night.More >>
A La Belle, Missouri man was taken to the hospital with injuries following a slide off crash Sunday night.More >>
The Great River Honor flight is getting ready to take its 46th mission this week.More >>
The Great River Honor flight is getting ready to take its 46th mission this week.More >>
It's been a Gem City tradition since 1955, and it continued Sunday afternoon.More >>
It's been a Gem City tradition since 1955, and it continued Sunday afternoon.More >>
A yearly tradition for a local church brought the community together Sunday afternoon.More >>
A yearly tradition for a local church brought the community together Sunday afternoon.More >>
Snow continues to fall across the Tri-States Sunday evening.More >>
Snow continues to fall across the Tri-States Sunday evening.More >>
Quincy Preserves committee members and volunteers were out surveying historic homes in the area Saturday morning.More >>
Quincy Preserves committee members and volunteers were out surveying historic homes in the area Saturday morning.More >>