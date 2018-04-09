Local experts warn rushing to file taxes can lead to mistakes

Rupp said not taking your time while filing can lead to mistakes.

Tax Pros and Accounting said you should not rush when filing taxes.

The deadline for filing your taxes is right around the corner, April 17, and if you haven't filed yet, the Internal Revenue Service has an important warning.

The IRS recommends that you should not rush to file your taxes to meet the deadline. They said this could lead to mistakes that could make processing times longer and delay your tax refund .

"It's better not to rush, to keep yourself organized, to make sure you've got all your w-2's, all your 1099's before you prepare the tax return," said Fred Rupp the President of Tax Pros and Accounting. "Generally, people that rush and try and get things done fast will miss things and end up making errors either in the calculation or in the preparation of the return."

Rupp said there is another option if you are not ready to file.

"If they can't file on time, they can file an extension," said Rupp. "The IRS recommends you pay as much tax as you can when you file the extension to minimize the penalties and interest later, but if you get a refund there are no penalties or interest."

The IRS says to minimize mistakes most effectively, you should file electronically.