Mussels put Hannibal riverfront project on hold

The Missouri Department of Conservation said the mussel bed may have been here before the city.

Mussels are causing a roadblock for the city of Hannibal's riverfront project. The mussels need to be moved before the city can start construction.

"There's a muscle bed that's been here and may very well have been here longer than the city has," said Travis Moore with the Missouri Department of Conservation. "It has quite a few different species in it. We've actually documented over 30 different species here. In some of the areas that is going to be impacted by the project is in through the heart of the muscle bed."

Moore said only the species of mussels that are native to the area, including a couple of endangered species, will be relocated to a different part of the river.

"A lot of folks see the Mississippi River and think that muscle habitat can occur anywhere out here and that really just isn't the case," said Moore. "You have the combination of flow, the substrate, what's on the bottom of the river, the fish themselves, and all of that ties in to create a muscle bed only in certain sites."

The city will contract with a diving company to relocate the mussels, which is estimated to cost between $60,000 to $70,000.