Applications now accepted for Kids in Motion program

Kids in Motion Summer Program will start the week on May 29.

Kids in Motion will be accepting around 75 kids for the Hannibal program.

Applications must be turned in my Friday, April 13.

Applications are being accepted for the Kids in Motion 2018 Hannibal Summer Program.

Program Director, Amy Vaughn, said students in sixth through eighth grade may apply.

"This program captures them at a really young age and hopefully is able to influence them to make good decisions," said Vaughn. "In regards to work ethic, their attitude when they go to a job, and really will help mold and shape them into the future workforce of tomorrow. "

Vaughn said students are selected will be apart of different community projects throughout the summer.

Forms can be picked up at the Hannibal Middle School Office or at Douglass Community Services. Application must be turned in no later than this Friday, April 13. Late applications will not be accepted.

For more details and for the application click here.