Main Street Keokuk reviewing market survey to recruit businesses

Designs have been made for businesses wanting to see what a new development would look like.

There's a renewed effort to revitalize downtown Keokuk.

The group Main Street Keokuk had 700 people fill out a market survey, which asked them about what they like and what they would want to see downtown.

Business owners who have been part of the revitalization said it has been rewarding and they want more people to invest in Keokuk.

There are a lot of dreams on this wall in the Main Street Keokuk office.

The goal is to bring them to life.

"The more businesses that are in the downtown that are developed, the more pride we take in the public aspect, the sidewalks, the streets, the trees, and etc.," Executive Director Joyce Glasscock said.

Lost Canvas owner Ginny Henson is one of several businesses that have expanded on Main Street. She said if you have a dream, this is city for you.

"I think other people have been inspired by what I have done and I think other people are following suit. Follow your dream, follow your inspiration," Henson said.

Glasscock said there are 52 vacant buildings on the 12 street district and the goal is to use market survey to bring in a business that will support everyone.

"That is our goal," Glasscock said. "We are trying to look at what we can support, what we are willing to support, what we are willing to go out of town to find, and find that real strong business that is going to enhance our existing businesses."

History is a big part of it. In the next few years, The America's First Great Dam Museum wants to change the design of their building and attract people from outside the community to learn more about Keokuk.

"People who are here in Keokuk will be able to see what we have and be proud of it. We will be able to talk to others who don't know us and say this is what we've done," Board member Linda Apple said.

Henson said it's hard work but she believes Main Street will thrive again.

"A few at a time, one or two, not a lot and then you'll see three to four and before you know it, the whole downtown will be great," Henson said.

The survey will be reviewed on April 19.

By June, business consultants will help build a recruitment plan.

The group continues to survey the vacant buildings on a monthly basis to update the portfolio.