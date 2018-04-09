Food truck back in Lee County

Sign on the truck, named after the Mississippi River and well traveled Highway 61.

There's a new food option for residents in Lee County.



Twisted Rivers 61 is a food truck that makes stops in Keokuk and Fort Madison during the week.

The truck serves American style food from burgers to sandwiches and tacos.

The owner says turnout has been great besides the cold weather and it provides the residents with something new for lunch and dinner.

"This week we have fish tacos," owner Mike Wallis said. "So we are throwing some different meals in there for everyone to try but staying with the staples like the burgers, the brats, the sloppy joes, and that type of fare."

The truck is in Keokuk on Monday's and Wednesday's and in Fort Madison on Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday.

