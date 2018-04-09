Keokuk city administrator to resign from position

Mayor of Keokuk Tom Richardson said city administrator Aaron Burnett will be leaving his position in June.

Richardson said he will be taking a city administrator job in Mason City, Iowa.

Burnett received a $30,000 raise on his $110,000 salary in October of 2017.

Richardson said Burnett would receive a lot more money in Mason City and the city of Keokuk couldn't match it.

His last day on the job will be June 22.

The city council was notified by email from Burnett about the announcement.

Aaron Burnett was named manager of the year from the Iowa City/County Management Association at a banquet in Davenport in 2017.

The city will start thinking about what to do next by having meetings throughout the week.