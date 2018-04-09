QPS offering dual credit opportunities through John Wood

Quincy Public Schools is working to continue an opportunity for your student to jump start their college career before even leaving high school.

The QPS curriculum committee met Monday evening, and one of the decisions they made was to continue offering dual credit courses through John Wood Community College.

Currently, students at the high school can take dual credit courses in both foreign language, and education.

Quincy Senior High School Principal Jody Steinke said the Illinois community college board has made it more difficult to offer dual credit courses, so his school now offers less.

However, he added that it's still a great opportunity for students to save money on their educations.

"It's a whole lot cheaper to do a dual credit through John Wood than to go to a four year university and pay the full tuition per credit hour at that four year university." Steinke said. "They can walk out of here with a couple of college credits under their belt before they even walk onto a college campus."

The recommendation by the committee will now go before the school board, who will have the final say.