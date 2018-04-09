QPS looking into pilot program for textbooks - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

QPS looking into pilot program for textbooks

Posted:
By Patrick Doss, Multimedia Journalist
Bio
Connect
Biography
The textbooks are going to be used in a pilot program. The textbooks are going to be used in a pilot program.
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Quincy Public Schools is looking to start a pilot program for new social science textbooks.

Director of Student Services Carol Frericks said on Monday that the curriculum committee has decided that one class in each grade at the elementary schools will use the new Pearson textbook.

This goes along with new state standards in social sciences, including an emphasis on various subjects.

"This new state state standards alignment does have economics or financial literacy." Frericks said. "It also has an emphasis on civics. Which has been something we have adopted already at the secondary level, so this will provide opportunities for our younger students."

The pilot program will start in the coming school year, pending the school boards approval.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.