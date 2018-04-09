QPS looking into pilot program for textbooks

The textbooks are going to be used in a pilot program.

Quincy Public Schools is looking to start a pilot program for new social science textbooks.

Director of Student Services Carol Frericks said on Monday that the curriculum committee has decided that one class in each grade at the elementary schools will use the new Pearson textbook.

This goes along with new state standards in social sciences, including an emphasis on various subjects.

"This new state state standards alignment does have economics or financial literacy." Frericks said. "It also has an emphasis on civics. Which has been something we have adopted already at the secondary level, so this will provide opportunities for our younger students."

The pilot program will start in the coming school year, pending the school boards approval.